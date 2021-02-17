COVID-19 vaccination session sites set to be increased in Puducherry

Deploying manpower: The Health Department has been instructed to deploy the sub-district level facilitators

17 February 2021 00:40 IST

Centres will now offer inoculation six days a week

The session sites for administering COVID-19 vaccination are being increased to improve immunisation coverage in the Union Territory.

At a meeting of the State Task Force cum District Task Force on COVID-19 vaccination, it was decided that two more session sites would be made functional at the Community Health Centre (CHC) Mannadipet and at the Primary Health Centre (PHC) Bahour. These facilities will be in addition to the existing 10 session sites across the Union Territory.

There are six such facilities in Puducherry — Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital & Post Graduate Institute, Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute, Rajiv Gandhi Government Women And Children’s Hospital, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, CHC Karikalampakkam and PHC Villianur. Vaccination is also being delivered at the government hospitals in Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam and the CHC in Thirunallar.

T. Arun, Health Secretary, who chaired the meeting that primarily focused on modalities to increase the output of COVID-19 vaccination programme, said the number of session days would also be increased to six days per week (excluding Sundays and public holidays).

Director (Health) S. Mohan Kumar said efforts had to be made to meet the target to complete the administering of the first dose for healthcare workers by February 20 and the first dose for frontline workers by March 6.

Police coordination

The police have agreed to help coordinate the successful implementation of the programme.

All the heads of office establishments have been directed to mobilise their staff for vaccination.

The Health Secretary also instructed the Health Department to deploy the sub-district level facilitators cum supervisors to promote and monitor vaccination.