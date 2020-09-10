COVID-19: U.T. administration moots six-pronged plan

Private medical colleges have been roped in for testing.

PUDUCHERRY

10 September 2020 00:16 IST

Aim is to contain morbidity, mortality

The administration has framed a six-pronged plan to contain COVID-19 morbidity and mortality in the Union Territory.

In a briefing with Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi, A. Anbarasu, Relief & Rehabilitation Commissioner, and T. Arun, Health Secretary, underscored the six key areas identified for intensive efforts — high positivity percentage, containment measures, testing volumes and turnaround time, high fatality rate, contact tracing and increasing oxygen-bed capacity.

According to the plan, which incorporates important recommendations of the Centre, it has been decided to establish six more sub-centres in urban areas for sample collection. Accordingly, 21 sub-centres (15 rural and six urban) will start collection from September 10.

Mobile teams

Mobile teams will simultaneously undertake door to door collection of samples. A total of 25 mobile teams will be deployed, out of which 10 will start collection of samples immediately.

To achieve the target of 3,000 RT-PCR tests and 1,000 antigen tests, manpower has been identified from lab technicians and doctors from the government veterinary college, technicians and professors from Bio-technology Department of Indira Gandhi Arts College and Mother Teresa Institute of Health Sciences and Dental College PG students.

Besides, the ICMR-VCRC will be undertaking 270 tests per day. While five private medical colleges will undertake 100 tests per day, the sixth institution is expected to come on board shortly, Ms. Bedi said.

A multi-pronged strategy is being adopted for reducing fatalities through active surveillance by ASHA workers, volunteers of Nehru Yuva Kendra and Self Help Groups.

Street-level and village-level monitoring committees have been formed for early tracing of symptomatic persons. ASHA workers and volunteers will be armed with oximeters and thermal scanner for door to door surveillance and identification of symptomatic persons.

An SOP is to be issued for monitoring the 11 containment zones on a holistic basis with clear dos and donts.

Meanwhile, approval has been sought from the government for levying fine of ₹5000 for home-quarantine violations.