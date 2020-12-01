COVID-19 | Union Territory reports one death after nearly 10 days

Puducherry

01 December 2020 01:06 IST

The region recorded 33 new cases and registered a recovery rate of 97.11%

The Union Territory reported a COVID-19 death after nearly 10 days on Monday.

A 72-year-old woman with chronic kidney and coronary artery diseases and complaints of diabetes mellitus succumbed to the infection in Mahe Government Hospital.

The death was recorded in Mahe taking the toll there to eight. The toll in Puducherry is 499, Karaikal 59 and Yanam 44.

The Union Territory reported 33 new cases from 2,076 tests while 52 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours. Puducherry saw 25 new cases, Mahe six and Karaikal two.

Of the 460 active cases, 171 were in hospitals and 289 in home isolation. The cumulative total is 36,968 cases and 35,898 recovered patients.

The test positivity rate was 1.58%, case fatality rate 1.65% and recovery rate 97.11%.

Non-COVID services soon

The COVID-19 designated IGMCRI hospital would shortly be opened up for more non-COVID services, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said on Monday.

Addressing the press, Mr. Rao said there had been requests from several quarters, including legislators, to provide regular patient services as non-COVID patients were suffering.

As a designated COVID hospital, the 600-bedded IGMCRI at present had only 63 positive cases undergoing treatment, the Minister said.

“We are working out a plan to restore non-COVID services,” Mr. Rao said.

Cuddalore tally

A total of 24 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuddalore district on Monday. With this, the total number of cases touched 24,224.

The Health Department said that 67 patients were under care at different treatment centres. With 32 persons getting discharged on Monday, the number of persons recovered from the disease touched 23,856.

The district did not report any death due to COVID-19 on Monday.

Villupuram district reported 15 fresh cases, taking the total to 14,623.

A total of six persons tested positive in Kallakurichi district, taking the tally to 10,669.