COVID-19 toll touches 1,974 after one more death

Test positivity rate stands at 10.41%, case fatality rate 1.13% and recovery rate 98.62%

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
September 26, 2022 19:24 IST

The Union Territory recorded one COVID-19 death, 43 new cases and 54 recoveries on Monday.

With the death of a 85-year-old man in Jipmer, the cumulative COVID-19 toll in the Union Territory stood at 1,974.

The toll by region is Puducherry (1,540), Karaikal (265), Yanam (113) and Mahe (56).

Puducherry recorded 18 of the new cases, which were detected from 413 tests, and Karaikal 25. No cases were reported from Yanam and Mahe.

The test positivity rate stood at 10.41%, case fatality rate 1.13% and recovery rate 98.62%.

The overall tally is 1,974 deaths, 434 active cases, a total of 1,74,419 cases and 1,72,011 recovered patients.

Of the active cases, three patients were in hospital and 431 in home isolation.

Of an estimated 24.04 lakh tests conducted so far, over 20.39 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 2,303 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 22,07,648 vaccine doses.

