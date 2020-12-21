COVID-19 toll rises to 626 in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY

21 December 2020 02:28 IST

36 fresh cases take overall tally to 37,748

The COVID-19 toll in the Union Territory of Puducherry rose to 626 on Sunday, with two more deaths reported in the capital, while 36 fresh cases took the overall tally to 37,748.

In Puducherry, a 75-year-old man died at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute and a 69-year-old man died at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research.

The cumulative toll in Puducherry is 513, Karaikal, 60, Yanam, 45, and Mahe, 8.

Puducherry accounted for 15 of the fresh cases, Mahe, 11, Karaikal, 9, and Yanam, 1.

The fresh cases were detected from the testing of 2,509 samples in the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate was 1.43%, the case fatality rate 1.66% and the recovery rate 97.43%.

After the transfer of three cases to Tamil Nadu, the number of active cases in the Union Territory stood at 345. Of them, 190 were in hospital and 155 in home isolation. The number of recovered patients aggregated 36,777.

The Health Department has tested 4.53 lakh samples, with 4.11 lakh returning negative.

Cuddalore count

Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu reported 13 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, taking its tally to 24,515.