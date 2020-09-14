COVID-19 toll rises to 385 in U.T.

The COVID-19 toll in Puducherry rose to 385 with 15 deaths recorded on Sunday, even as 388 fresh cases took the overall tally to 19,821.
All the fatalities were reported in the capital where the number of deaths now stands at 331. The case fatality rate was 1.94%, while recovery rate was 73.56%.
Puducherry accounted for 291 fresh cases, Karaikal 58, Yanam 38 and Mahe one. The Union Territory has 4,856 active cases, including 3,160 patients in home quarantine. In the last 24 hours, 342 patients were discharged after treatment.
While Puducherry has 1,403 active cases at hospital and 2,805 patients at home, the respective numbers are 85 and 240 for Karaikal, 188 and 108 for Yanam and 20 and nine for Mahe.
Cuddalore district reported four deaths and 251 fresh cases. The total number of cases in the district stands at 16,262.
