COVID-19 toll in Puducherry rises to 1,787 with one death in Karaikal

PUDUCHERRY

25 July 2021 03:27 IST

Union Territory records 126 new cases; over 6 lakh vaccinated till date

The Union Territory recorded one COVID-19 death, 126 new cases and 121 recoveries on Saturday, reporting more cases than recoveries after several weeks.

Karaikal registered the fatality, taking the cumulative toll in Puducherry to 1,787. The toll by region is Puducherry (1,420), Karaikal (225), Yanam (104) and Mahe (38).

Puducherry reported 98 of the new cases, which were detected from 6,054 tests, followed by Karaikal (18), Yanam (2) and Mahe (8). The test positivity rate was 2.08%, case fatality rate 1.49% and recovery rate 97.75%.

The active cases stood at 922, with 163 patients in hospitals and 759 in home isolation. The Union Territory has recorded an aggregate of 1,20,227 cases against 1,17,518 recoveries.

Of an estimated 14 lakh tests conducted so far, over 12 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, the number of persons vaccinated in Puducherry to date aggregated to 6,66,479, including 7,013 beneficiaries, who took the COVID-19 shot in the last 24 hours. The vaccinated population comprises 37,740 healthcare workers, 22,954 frontline personnel and 4,70,818 members of the public.