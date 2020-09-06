COVID-19 toll hits 298 in U.T.

PUDUCHERRY

06 September 2020 04:23 IST

The COVID-19 death toll in the Union Territory went up to 298 with 18 patients succumbing to the virus in 24 hours. While 15 deaths were reported in Puducherry, two were in Yanam and one in Karaikal.

After a gap of several days, on Saturday the number of patients discharged exceeded new admissions. While there were 408 new cases, 433 patients were discharged from hospitals.

Of the total new cases, 343 are in Puducherry, 32 in Yanam, 25 in Karaikal and eight in Mahe. With the latest admission of cases, the cumulative total was 16,566 with 5,161 patients currently undergoing treatment.

Of the active cases, 3,399 are under home isolation and the remaining 1,762 in various hospitals.