COVID-19 toll hits 298 in U.T.

The COVID-19 death toll in the Union Territory went up to 298 with 18 patients succumbing to the virus in 24 hours. While 15 deaths were reported in Puducherry, two were in Yanam and one in Karaikal.
After a gap of several days, on Saturday the number of patients discharged exceeded new admissions. While there were 408 new cases, 433 patients were discharged from hospitals.
Of the total new cases, 343 are in Puducherry, 32 in Yanam, 25 in Karaikal and eight in Mahe. With the latest admission of cases, the cumulative total was 16,566 with 5,161 patients currently undergoing treatment.
Of the active cases, 3,399 are under home isolation and the remaining 1,762 in various hospitals.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath