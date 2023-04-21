COVID-19 toll goes up to 1,981 with one more death in U.T.

April 21, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The COVID-19 toll in the Union Territory went to 1,981 with the death of a 45-year-old man in Puducherry on Friday. This is the fourth COVID-19 death this month.

According to a Health department bulletin, the patient died at the Government Hospital for Chest Diseases following severe pneumonia. The toll by region in the Union Territory is Puducherry (1,544), Karaikal (267), Yanam (114) and Mahe (56).

Meanwhile, the Union Territory recorded 41 new cases from 832 tests in the last 24 hours. Puducherry accounted for 28 of the new cases, followed by Karaikal (11), Yanam (1) and Mahe (1).

The test positivity rate was 4.93%, case fatality rate 1.12% and recovery rate 98.66%. With 108 patients recovering from COVID-19, the active cases in the Union Territory stood at 391. Of these, 23 patients were in hospital and 368 in home isolation.

Till date, the Union Territory has recorded a total of 1,77,191 cases and 1,74,819 recovered patients.