COVID-19: Sunday mass cancelled in Puducherry till March 31

PUDUCHERRY

20 March 2020 15:56 IST

The Chief Minister said poojas in temples and Friday prayers in mosques were also cancelled as part of the preparations to deal with COVID-19

The Puducherry and Cuddalore Diocese has decided to cancel Sunday mass and other programmes till March 31 as a preventive measure against the spread of COVID-19.

Archbishop of the Diocese Anthony Anandarayar announced the decision to restrict Sunday mass and other public gathering in churches to a delegation led by Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy when they called on him on Friday.

Advertising

Advertising

Thanking the diocese for the gesture, the Chief Minister told reporters that poojas in temples and Friday prayers in mosques were also cancelled as part of the preparations to deal with novel coronavirus.

The Diocese will give necessary instructions to churches to hold Sunday mass without any gathering, the Chief Minister said.

On Thursday night the Chief Minister inspected the border areas to enquire about the screening conducted by Health Department staff and medical students of people visiting the territory. He said details of foreign nationals such as their travel history, date of arrival in the country and place of stay in Puducherry were being collected for further monitoring.

Speaking to reporters after winding up the inspection, the Chief Minister said all preventive measures are being put in place to prevent any outbreak of the virus in the Union Territory.

Welcoming the Prime Minister’s appeal to observe ‘janata curfew,’ the Chief Minister said people should respond to the call given by the PM as he has made it out of his concern for the health of people.