COVID-19 status unchanged in U.T.

The COVID-19 status remained unchanged in the Union Territory with no new case or recovery recorded on Monday.
The case fatality rate remained at 1.13% and recovery rate at 98.87%.
The overall tally is 1,975 deaths, 15 active cases, a total of 1,75,477 cases and 1,73,487 patients recovered. All patients in the Union Territory were in home isolation
Of an estimated 24.36 lakh tests conducted so far, over 20.68 lakh returned negative.
Meanwhile, 20 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has, till date, administered a total of 22,611,719 vaccine doses.
