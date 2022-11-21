  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

COVID-19 status unchanged in U.T.

The case fatality rate remains at 1.13% and recovery rate at 98.87%

November 21, 2022 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The COVID-19 status remained unchanged in the Union Territory with no new case or recovery recorded on Monday.

The case fatality rate remained at 1.13% and recovery rate at 98.87%.

The overall tally is 1,975 deaths, 15 active cases, a total of 1,75,477 cases and 1,73,487 patients recovered. All patients in the Union Territory were in home isolation

Of an estimated 24.36 lakh tests conducted so far, over 20.68 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 20 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has, till date, administered a total of 22,611,719 vaccine doses.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.