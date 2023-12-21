COVID-19 restrictions only based on Centre’s advisory, says Minister

December 21, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan on Thursday said Puducherry government was not planning to put any restriction for the time being in the wake of rise in COVID-19 cases in certain States.

Talking to reporters at the Assembly, he said as of now there was no need to issue any advisory in the Union Territory. “I attended the meeting convened by Union Health Minister through video conferencing on Wednesday to discuss COVID-19 situation in the country. All precautionary measures are taken and as and when fresh guidelines are issued by Centre, the administration will issue advisory. However, people are advised to follow precautions while being in crowded places,”’ the Minister said.

New Year celebrations

The Minister said elaborate arrangements would be made on Beach Road for New Year celebrations. The Tourism Department would organise events on the Beach Road. In another four places such as Sea Gulls, Puducherry, Sea Gulls, Karaikal, Chunnambar Boat House and Paradise Beach, private parties would organise New Year events.

Tender has already been floated to select the private players to organise events. The highest bidder would be selected so that government would earn revenue from New Year celebrations in these four places. The Tourism Department is working with Traffic Police to provide parking place for tourists during the New Year eve, he said.

108 Divyadesam Dharshan

Sri Vari Tiru Kalyana Seva Trust, Puducherry would organise 108 Divyadesam Dharshan for three-days, starting December 23 at Ananda Kalyana Mandapam in Puducherry, he said.

The idols of Sri Ranganathar of Sri Rangam, Sri Varadharajar of Kancheepuram, Vaiyam Katha Perumal, Thanjavur, Sri Vengamudaiyan, Tirupati and Padmanabhaswamy Temple, Trivandrum, would be placed at the Mandapam for devotees to have dharshan. Special pujas will also be performed, he added.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

