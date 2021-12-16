COVID-19 | Puducherry lockdown extended with relaxations

PUDUCHERRY:

16 December 2021 16:10 IST

The corona ‘curfew’ from 11 p.m. till 5 a.m. has been relaxed completely on Christmas eve and Christmas. On December 30, 31 and January 1 and 2, the night curfew is relaxed up to 2 a.m.

The government in Puducherry has allowed some relaxations for social- and cultural gatherings in connection with Christmas and New Year in the Order extending COVID-19 lockdown guidelines till January 2.

The Order issued by Ashok Kumar, Secretary (Relief and Rehabilitation), said social- and cultural gatherings are allowed on December 24 and 25 and December 30 and 31 and January 1 subject to COVID-appropriate behaviour being followed by all concerned.

“Restaurants/hotels/bars/liquor shops/hospitality sector establishments shall be permitted to operate by strictly following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. However, with the approval of the Licensing Authority concerned, operations may be carried out beyond normal hours on New Year eve.”

“They shall be responsible for strict adherence to the prescribed SOPs and all instructions/guidelines issued by the government from time to time as well as compliance of COVID-appropriate behaviour (viz. wearing of masks, maintaining social-distancing, regular hand washing and use of sanitiser etc.,) to contain the spread of COVID-19 virus.”

“In case, any violation is found, strict penal/criminal action shall be taken against the owner of the restaurant/bar. They shall also ensure vaccination of all the eligible staff at the earliest.”

“All religious places/places of worship shall be opened for public for darshan and poojas only upto 10 p.m. However on Christmas eve and Christmas, churches are permitted to be opened for public after 10 p.m. for prayers. All religious places/places of worship are also allowed to be opened for public after 10 p.m. for darshan/prayers on New Year eve.”

“Beach Road/parks/gardens shall remain open all the time on all days, except during night curfew time. The walkers shall compulsorily wear masks and maintain social-distancing norms.”

“Marriages shall be permitted to be conducted in religious institutions but with a maximum of 25 members only at any point of time. Essential poojas and prayers are permitted to be conducted only by the priests/employees of the respective religious place. However, relaxation is given to conduct temple or religious festivals that are normally performed in the UT of Puducherry by following Covid-appropriate behaviour. The religious institutions shall strictly abide by the SOP prescribed by Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.”

“Marriage related gathering shall be permitted but with guests not exceeding 100 at any point of time. Funeral/last rites are permitted with participants not exceeding 20 at any point of time.”

“Industrial establishments, manufacturing centres and construction activities are permitted under the following terms and conditions.”

The Order has directed all Administrative Secretaries/HODs shall ensure vaccination of all eligible staff under them. It states that the Health Department shall ensure 100% coverage under vaccination for staff in the health facilities. “The Health Department shall vaccinate all eligible persons in the population urgently.”

“The educational institutions shall scrupulously follow Standard Operating Procedures and ensure 100% vaccination. All private business/commercial establishments shall operate but shall ensure 100% vaccination of all eligible staff, the Order stated.”