COVID-19: Puducherry colleges, schools, malls and theatres shut till March 31

PUDUCHERRY

17 March 2020 13:25 IST

The Sunday market will also not be allowed to function for the time being, Chief Minister V. Narayanaswamy said

Colleges, schools, malls and theatres will be closed in Puducherry from Wednesday until March 31 as a precautionary measure to deal with novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said on Tuesday.

Briefing reporters after chairing a high-level meeting to review measures to check the spread of virus at the Chief Secretariat, the Chief Minister said though there are no positive cases reported, it was necessary to stay vigilant, taking into account the prevailing situation within and outside the country.

The Sunday market would not be allowed to function for the time being, he said adding that the closure of liquor outlets would be decided in a day or two.

The government has intimidated Chennai, Kannur, Calicut and Hyderabad airport authorities to inform them about foreign nationals travelling to Puducherry, he said