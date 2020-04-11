COVID-19 positive man from Mahe dies in Kerala

The Union Territory of Puducherry reported its first COVID-19 death on Saturday after a 71-year-old man being treated for the infection died at the Pariyaram Medical College in Kannur district of Kerala.

The man, hailing from Cherukallai in the enclave of Mahe in the UT, was hospitalised in critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit of Pariyaram Medical College on April 7 after he tested positive while undergoing treatment for respiratory illness at a private hospital. He is survived by his wife and four children.

According to a senior health official, the patient had a history of cardiac and renal ailments. He had no travel history. “Our epidemiological team is yet to come to a conclusion as to how he contracted the disease. Maybe he contracted the disease from someone who had returned from abroad,” said the official.

The man complained of respiratory problem and went to his family physician in Thalassery in Kannur on March 25. He returned to Mahe the same day but when his condition worsened the following day, he was admitted at a private hospital where his family doctor worked.

As his condition remained the same, his family shifted him to another private hospital in Kannur on April 1. His throat swab samples were tested on April 6 and after results proved positive, he was rushed to the Pariyaram Medical College. He was on ventilator support from the time of admission, a senior health official in Mahe administration, told The Hindu.

Around 100 people who were primary contact with the man, were quarantined and were tested in a phased manner. None of them had tested positive, the official added.

Five people, from Puducherry region, who attended the Tablighi Jamaat in New Delhi and one of their contacts are currently undergoing treatment at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute here.

A 63-year-old woman, who returned from Umrah in Saudi Arabia, was treated at Mahe GH and has now fully recovered. She was discharged last month from the GH