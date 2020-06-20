COVID-19 positive cases increasing rapidly in Union Territory, says Bedi

Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Saturday said that the novel coronavirus infection that was limited to “clusters alone was now doubling rapidly and spreading into the community.”

The Union Territory recorded 107 cases in the last six days, Ms. Bedi said, adding that a small region such as Puducherry cannot afford to have a big spike in numbers.

In a message to the media, the Lt Governor said many individuals who are infected, from containment zones and hotspots, are entering the territory.

Expressing dismay at people not following norms such as physical distancing and wearing of masks, the Lt Governor said “everyone is vulnerable to the infection. Being a small population we will be overrun.”