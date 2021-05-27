COVID-19 patient attempts suicide in Jipmer

The patient’s family members recently contracted the virus and his wife died the same day she tested positive

A 61-year-old man, who had been admitted in one of the COVID-19 wards at Jipmer, attempted suicide on Wednesday and is now under rehabilitation.

According to a Jipmer press note, several members of his family tested positive for COVID-19 and his wife had died the same day morning. He left his hospital bed to go to the toilet late in the evening. Shortly thereafter, a hospital staff member noticed that he had attempted to hang himself in the toilet. He was immediately resuscitated and is currently under monitoring and treatment in ICU. His condition was said to be critical but stable.

Jipmer pointed out that COVID-19 was taking a toll not only on physical health but also on mental well-being of those affected and their families. Persons with suicidal thoughts or those who are distraught because of COVID-19 illness, recent bereavement or another reason should immediately seek medical help from their family doctors or a nearby hospital. Those in mental distress can call Puducherry helpline 104 or Sneha 044- 24640050.