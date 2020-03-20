COVID-19: Opposition leader asks Puducherry Chief Minister and Lt Governor to jointly contain virus spread

PUDUCHERRY

20 March 2020 13:30 IST

Leader of the Opposition in the territorial assembly N. Rangasamy (AINRC) has asked the Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V.Narayanasamy to bury the hatchet and launch joint steps to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the Union Territory.

In a release, Mr. Rangasamy who is also former Chief Minister said that a number of States had embarked upon measures in keeping with the advisories of the Central government to take on the spread of the virus. The territorial government should also initiate steps and protect the people against the pandemic.

Urging the government to supply masks, sanitisers and hand sanitisers free of cost to the people through the public distribution system, Mr. Rangasamy said that the hospitals should be stocked with adequate medicines and other equipment so that they could rise to any exigency.

The health authorities should concentrate not only in urban areas but also in rural pockets and spread awareness among the people on dos and dont’s to protect themselves against the infection.

He said that daily wage earners and others were losing jobs because of the virtual lockdown in the wake of the pandemic and the government should come forward to provide relief of ₹5,000 to each of the workers.

He urged the Lt Governor and Chief Minister to bury their hatchet and refrain from confrontation and should concentrate on preventive measures as the current situation is a wake-up call to them to put in effective steps.