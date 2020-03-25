COVID-19: NLC India Ltd sets up isolation ward at its hospital

Public Sector Undertaking NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) has set up a 20-bedded isolation ward at the NLCIL General Hospital as part of its efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19. An additional three wards in the GH with a capacity of 73 beds have been earmarked and kept ready to function as isolation wards during an emergency.

According to a top NLCIL official, “a high-level team of doctors of NLCIL belonging to various disciplines such as General Medicine, Occupational Health, Paediatrics and Pathology and representatives from the Nursing Hospital and Human Resources has been formed to review and implement necessary action on a war-footing on day-to-day basis.”

NLCIL has sanctioned special funds to purchase all required essential items such as sanitizers, face masks and personal protection wear and disposable linen for the NLCIL GH, Township and usage of its units.

A fever clinic has been established in NLCIL with focus on early identification and isolation while a 40-room building has been converted into a quarantine centre.”

NLCIL’s top brass headed by Rakesh Kumar, Chairman-cum-Managing Director and functional Directors R. Vikraman, N.N.M. Rao, Prabhakar Chowki, Shaji John and N. Jaikumar Srinivasan are constantly reviewing activities every day.

An intensive awareness campaign has been launched through pamphlets, posters and videos to imbibe and promote personal hygiene, workplace hygiene and to maintain social distancing.

Accommodation in NLCIL’s Guest Houses have been highly restricted. The travel history and medical history of the guests are thoroughly scrutinised.

Similar preventive measures have been put in place at all project sites – Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu, Barsingar (Rajasthan), Ghatampur (Uttar Pradesh), South Pachwara (Jharkhand), Talabira (Odisha) and at all solar power plants.

NLCIL has put in place a system to permit work-from-home on alternate days for employees working at regional offices across the country.

In addition, employees suffering from chronic kidney disease, chronic respiratory disease, congestive heart ailments and uncontrolled diabetes are permitted to work from home till March 31, the official added.