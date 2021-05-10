COVID-19 | Micro-containment zones set up in 266 areas in Puducherry region

So far, the administration has notified 96 containment zones in Puducherry taluk, 100 containment zones in Oulgaret taluk, 52 containment zones in Villianur taluk and 18 containment zones in Bahour taluk.

The district administration has declared 266 areas as micro-containment zones in Puducherry region and imposed a set of restrictions within these places as part of measures to cut the transmission of COVID-19.

At a press conference held here, District Collector Purva Garg said that in order to curtail the surge of COVID-I9, the area in which the infections were high had been designated as containment zones and the streets were closed down. As part of restricting movement of persons in the area, the entry and exit in the containment zones had been regulated and volunteers from the same community had been identified to render assistance to households.

For supply of essential commodities, two traders near the containment zone have been identified and contact numbers of the traders have been given to all households. The people in the containment zone can procure essential commodities by phone call and payments will be made through various payment apps. The Puducherry Traders’ Federation has also come forward to supply the essential commodities through their network.

So far, the administration has notified 96 containment zones in Puducherry taluk, 100 containment zones in Oulgaret taluk, 52 containment zones in Villianur taluk and 18 containment zones in Bahour taluk. Officials have been appointed to monitor the containment zone. The flying squads constituted by the Revenue Department are inspecting containment zones on a regular basis. Beat police will also monitor the containment zone regularly.

On Sunday alone, 1,976 persons were fined for violating COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, the Collector said. All orders regarding containment zone and the map have been uploaded in the official website and COVID-19 Dashboard.

The general public can get the details of the containment zones from these websites and avoid travelling to such areas to keep themselves safe. Bed availability in different hospitals is also available on the COVID-19 Dashboard.

Free masks are being distributed to roadside dwellers. The government is also inviting applications for Civil Defence volunteers. Applications can be submitted to the Collector’s Office till May 20.

The District Collector is inspecting the containment zones and the primary health centres to check the ground reality and immediate action is being taken to rectify any lapses. The public in the containment zones can contact the following toll free numbers for any assistance and grievances — 104 for health related assistance and 1070/1077 for general assistance.

Meanwhile, it was decided at a meeting chaired by Health Secretary T. Arun to consider designating three private medical college hospitals as COVID-19 treatment centres. The institutions are the Sri Lakshmi Narayana Institute of Medical Sciences, Aarupadai Veedi Medical College and Sri Venkateshwaraa Medical College.