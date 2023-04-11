Covid-19 | Masks made compulsory at Puducherry Assembly

April 11, 2023 10:51 am | Updated 11:04 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Puducherry Assembly Secretariat has made the wearing of face masks compulsory for those visiting the offices of the Chief Minister, Speaker, and Ministers, in the wake of a spurt in COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory.

As per an instruction from the Speaker’s office, notices have been pasted in front of the offices of the Chief Minister, Speaker, Deputy Speaker and Ministers announcing that wearing of masks is now compulsory for visitors inside the Assembly.

Visitors have also been advised to maintain physical distancing norms while inside the chamber of Ministers and other offices.

The District Administration had issued a notification last week asking people to wear masks in public places compulsorily, and to maintain physical distancing norms.

As on Monday, the U.T. has reported 273 novel coronavirus cases and of the total, 9 are admitted in government hospitals. The remaining persons are under home isolation. The test positivity stood at 7. 74 %, as per data issued by the Health Department.