Covid-19 | Masks made compulsory again, at all public places in Puducherry

April 07, 2023 11:32 am | Updated 11:32 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

With the Union Territory witnessing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, the government has made the wearing of masks compulsory once again, at all public places, including beaches, parks, and other places of gatherings.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, District Collector, E. Vallavan, said there has been a spike in COVID -19 cases in the country due to a recombinant variant of Omicron in recent days.

“The U.T. has also witnessed an increase in cases. The test positivity now stands at around 10% in the UT. So, we are making the wearing of masks compulsory in public places as a precautionary measure. People should also adhere to social distancing norms in crowded places,” the Collector said.

However, there is no change in the ongoing board exam schedules, he said. School authorities have been asked to conduct the board exams following social distancing norms, and ensure that school employees are vaccinated for the virus.

Three days ago, a person with co-morbidities, who had contracted COVID-19, died at Karaikal. As on Friday, there are 71 COVID-19 cases in the U.T. Of the total cases, 36 are in Puducherry, 34 in Karaikal and one is in the Yanam region.

