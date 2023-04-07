ADVERTISEMENT

Covid-19 | Masks made compulsory again, at all public places in Puducherry

April 07, 2023 11:32 am | Updated 11:32 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

District Collector E. Vallavan said with the surge in COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory, residents will have to wear masks at all public places including beaches, parks and other areas; as of Friday there are 71 active cases in the U.T.

The Hindu Bureau

A young man selling face masks on a street in Puducherry. File | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

With the Union Territory witnessing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, the government has made the wearing of masks compulsory once again, at all public places, including beaches, parks, and other places of gatherings.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, District Collector, E. Vallavan, said there has been a spike in COVID -19 cases in the country due to a recombinant variant of Omicron in recent days. 

“The U.T. has also witnessed an increase in cases. The test positivity now stands at around 10% in the UT. So, we are making the wearing of masks compulsory in public places as a precautionary measure. People should also adhere to social distancing norms in crowded places,” the Collector said. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

However, there is no change in the ongoing board exam schedules, he said. School authorities have been asked to conduct the board exams following social distancing norms, and ensure that school employees are vaccinated for the virus. 

Three days ago, a person with co-morbidities, who had contracted COVID-19, died at Karaikal. As on Friday, there are 71 COVID-19 cases in the U.T. Of the total cases, 36 are in Puducherry, 34 in Karaikal and one is in the Yanam region.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US