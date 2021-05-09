Covid-19 | Lt. Governor warns people of imposing a lockdown

‘Adopt self-discipline and COVID-19 appropriate behaviour’

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan warned that a lockdown would be imposed if the people continued to flout guidelines issued to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the Union Territory.

Interacting with reporters after distributing free rice under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, launched to mitigate the sufferings of people during the pandemic, on Saturday, Ms. Soundararajan said the administration expected the people to adopt self-discipline and COVID-19 appropriate behaviour to prevent the spread of the virus.

A lockdown would become inevitable if the people failed to follow the norms, she said.

‘Masks must’

“I have seen youth roaming without wearing masks. They expose themselves and also spread the virus. I appeal to the youth to wear masks in public places,” she added.