COVID-19: Health Department launches awareness campaign in Villupuram

The Health Department on Tuesday launched an intensive awareness campaign to make people aware about preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the district.

Flagging of the campaign at the Collectorate here, Villupuram Collector A. Annadurai said that as many as 13 mobile teams including a doctor, health inspector and nursing staff each were involved in the awareness campaign.

The teams have started door-to-door visits in rural and urban local bodies across the district as a measure to tackle the virus. The teams will advise the people to follow precautions such as washing of hands at frequent intervals, covering of mouth and nose with a handkerchief while coughing or sneezing, cleaning of surfaces/floors with disinfectant solution and to avoiding touching surfaces such as railings in public places.

The mobile teams will also advise people to seek treatment if they have symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, runny nose, sore throat or headache.

Meanwhile, screening has been intensified with focus on major bus terminals and railway stations to check the spread of the disease. Public health teams will be screening all passengers arriving at the Central bus stand and the Villupuram railway junction, Mr. Annadurai said.