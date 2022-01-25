Puducherry

COVID-19 deaths in U.T. rise to 1,912

The Union Territory recorded four more COVID-19 deaths while 1,911 new cases were detected from over 5,100 tests on Tuesday. The cumulative toll in the Union Territory went up to 1,912.

Puducherry accounted for 1,410 of the new cases, which were detected from 5,191 tests, followed by Karaikal (331), Yanam (151) and Mahe (19).

The test positivity rate was 36.81%, case fatality rate 1.23% and recovery rate 88.21%.

With 1,165 patients recovering from COVID in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 16,394.

Meanwhile, 3,143 persons took the jab against COVID in the last 24 hours.


