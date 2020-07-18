COVID-19 death toll rises to 28 in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY

18 July 2020 13:18 IST

Three deaths were reported on Saturday, and with the latest admissions, the cumulative tally has gone up to 1,898 cases in the Union Territory

Three more deaths took the Union Territory’s COVID-19 fatalities to 28 on Saturday.

A 36-year-old person hailing from Samipillaithottam in Lawspet and a 76-year-old person residing at Kamaraj Nagar, Gorimedu died at the Government Medical College. Both were diabetic and hypertensive.

Advertising

Advertising

A 42-year-old hailing from Kavikuil Nagar, who had no co-morbid conditions, also died at the medical college.

Addressing a press conference here, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Malladi Krishna Rao said as many as 58 persons had been admitted after they tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours. Of these, 51 are in Puducherry and seven in Yanam.

With the latest admissions, the cumulative tally has gone up to 1,898 cases and 804 patients currently undergoing treatment in the fours regions of the UT. So far 1,066 patients have been discharged , he added.