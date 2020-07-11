COVID-19 death toll rises to 18 in Puducherry

The Union Territory recorded one more COVID-19 death on Saturday, taking the total number of fatalities to 18. Briefing reporters here on Saturday, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Malladi Krishna Rao said a 74-year-old man who tested positive for COVID-19 died at the IGMCRI. Puducherry also saw 64 new admissions in the last 24 hours. Of the total cases reported, 48 are from Puducherry region, 10 from Karaikal, 5 from Yanam and 1 from Mahe.
With the latest reported cases, the total number of cases had hone up to 1,337 and at present there are 629 active cases. So far, 690 patients have been discharged from all the four regions, the Minister said.
Since the outbreak of the virus, Union Territory has tested 24,485 persons and 22,819 people have tested negative. Test results of 282 persons are awaited, the Minister added.
