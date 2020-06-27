COVID-19 death toll rises to 10 in Puducherry

An 82-year-old woman succumbed to COVID-19 at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute here on Saturday taking the death toll in the Union Territory to 10.

The victim, a resident of Muthialpet, had diabetes, Director of Health and Family Welfare S. Mohan Kumar told reporters here.

Puducherry also witnessed the highest single day spike with 87 people diagnosed for the virus. Of the total reported cases, 15 are from Karaikal.

With the latest admissions, the total number of cases had gone up to 619 and at present there are 388 active cases. So far, 221 people have been cured and discharged from various hospitals, Mr. Kumar said.

Of the 14,689 people tested for the novel coronavirus till Friday, 13,908 have turned negative. The results of 216 people are awaited, the director added.