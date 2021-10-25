COVID-19 | Day-long inoculation drive in Puducherry today

The aim is to reach at least one lakh unvaccinated people, says Health Secretary

In a final push towards protecting its entire population with at least one dose of vaccine against COVID-19, the Puducherry government will launch a day-long drive across 100 session sites in the Union Territory on Monday.

The drive, which will be held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., involves for the first time NGOs, SHGs, educational institutions and private players. The target is to reach at least one lakh people. “We have an estimated three lakh people who are yet to receive even one dose and we hope to reach out to a third of them,” Health Secretary T. Arun said.

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister N. Rangasamy issued personal appeals in an awareness video ahead of the campaign tag-lined “I am vaccinated; Are You?”.

On Sunday, Ms. Soundararajan chaired a high-level meeting with officials at the Raj Nivas to finalise the strategy ahead of the vaccination festival. The intensified vaccination effort is geared up to ensure the entire target population of 10 lakh is covered with at least one dose before Deepavali.

As on Sunday, the Union Territory has administered just over 11 lakh doses, including 3.82 lakh second doses.

The Health Department has mapped the households of the unvaccinated population, and volunteers will go door to door and persuade them to take the vaccine. “We have enough stocks to administer one lakh doses. In fact, since the roll-out of vaccination, we have maintained a robust supply chain,” Mr. Arun said.

Health officials are reaching out to people with a mix of reassurance about the safety of the vaccine and hard data showing that the unvaccinated people account for an estimated 97% of intensive care unit admissions for COVID-19.

They are also hoping to cash in on the celebratory mood across the nation after it crossed the milestone of administering one billion doses recently.