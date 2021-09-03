COVID-19 | Crowd in Puducherry’s Big Market a concern

PUDUCHERRY

03 September 2021 02:56 IST

Inability to improve infrastructure hinders enforcement of COVID-19 norms

The crowding inside the Big Market on Jawaharlal Nehru Street due to lack of space has become a huge concern for the government and the public during the pandemic.

Apathy in either improving the existing infrastructure or shifting the landmark market in Puducherry has led to civic authorities being unable to do anything for crowd management or enforcement of COVID-19 norms.

The 13 gates that exist on Rangapillai Street, J.N. Street, Mahatma Gandhi Road and Bharathi Street have become cramped as vendors have occupied the entrance.

The lanes inside the market have also gone into the hands of vendors, making it difficult for people to walk. “There is no way that we could follow social distancing norms or avoid coming in close contact with people as there is lack of space. All the lanes are occupied by the vendors,” Krishnamoorthy, a resident of Lawspet, said.

“On Saturdays and Sundays, the situation turns horrible with no space even to stand. People have to jostle to buy items,” said Vijayan, a resident of Gnanaprakasam Nagar.

S. Nadarajan, a resident of Ambalathadayar Madam Street, said the market has become highly congested due to growth in population and increase in the number of vendors. Closely-situated shops selling vegetables, fruits, flowers and household utensils added to the problem. The chaotic manner in which the shops are spread leave little space for customers to move about.

“The market should be reconstructed in the existing place itself. It should be made more spacious with all infrastructure for shop owners and customers. It should not be re-located,” he added.

According to local legislator G. Nehru alias Kuppusamy, the market was designed to cater to only a certain number of customers. With the increase in population, the market, in its present condition, cannot cater to such huge crowds. “It is true that people cannot follow social distancing norms. The unregulated way in which the vendors occupy the lanes creates hurdles for customers. People throng the market as goods here are cheaper and all household items are available under one roof,” he said.

The safety of shop owners as well as customers are at risk. In the event of any accident, rescue services personnel would face difficulties entering the premises, he cautioned.

Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan said the government was ready with a design and plan to reconstruct the market. Under the Smart City Project, the government has planned to construct one more floor, the Minister said.

“If existing vendors and shop owners cooperate, we can construct one more floor in a year. We can provide all facilities and reconstruct the market in the existing place itself,” he added.