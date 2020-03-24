COVID-19: Control room opened in Villupuram

With COVID-19 cases being reported from across the country, the district administration has opened a control room at the Collectorate.
Villupuram Collector A. Annadurai said that people coming from neighbouring States and COVID-19 hit areas abroad should contact the 24-hour control room at 04146-1077, 04146-223265 and 95002 93057. They should remain in home quarantine for 28 days.
Strict action would be initiated if people did not inform the control room and follow the quarantine guidelines, he said.
