COVID-19 claims one more life in Puducherry; toll at 656

PUDUCHERRY

11 February 2021 00:24 IST

COVID-19 claimed one more life in Puducherry with the death of a 71-year-old patient at JIPMER on Wednesday. With the death of the male patient, who had a host of co-morbid conditions, the cumulative toll in the Union Territory stood at 656.

The toll so far in Puducherry is 535, followed by Karaikal (66), Yanam (45) and Mahe (10).

The Union Territory also registered 19 new cases from 2,707 tests and 32 recoveries in the last 24 hours that brought down the active cases to below 300 after staying above the mark for nearly a week.

The number of active cases in the Union Territory stood at 293, of which 126 patients were in hospitals and 167 in home isolation. The test positivity rate was 0.7%, case fatality rate 1.67% and recovery rate 97.59%.

The total cases so far are 39,372 while 38,423 patients have recovered. The Health Department has to date conducted an estimated 5.96 lakh tests.