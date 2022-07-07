COVID-19 cases exceed 100 for second day in U.T.

The test positivity rate was 5.22%, case fatality rate 1.17% and recovery rate 98.43%

The Union Territory recorded 123 fresh COVID-19 cases against 89 recoveries on Thursday.

Puducherry recorded 86 of the new cases, which were detected from 2,355 tests, followed by Karaikal (28) and Yanam (9). No new case was reported in Mahe.

The overall tally is 1,962 deaths, 663 active cases (14 patients in hospital and 649 in home isolation), a total of 1,67,214 cases and 1,64,589 recovered patients. Of an estimated 23.01 lakh tests conducted by the Health Department so far, over 19.44 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 942 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has till date administered a total of 17,48,571 vaccine doses.