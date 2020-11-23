COVID-19 cases drop to a new low of 27 in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY

23 November 2020 23:25 IST

Recovery rate in the Union Territory stands at 96.91%

New COVID-19 cases dropped to a new low of 27 cases on Monday while no deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in the Union Territory.

After the discharge of 57 patients who recovered, the number of active cases stood at 527. Two cases were transferred to Tamil Nadu. Of the active cases, 217 patients were in hospitals and 310 in home isolation.

Puducherry accounted for 25 of the newly-infected persons and Karaikal and Mahe reported one new case each. No new cases were registered in Yanam. The test positivity rate stood at 1.17%, case fatality rate 1.66% and recovery rate 96.91%.

The toll in the Union Territory remained at 609 and the cumulative caseload was 36,718 against 35,582 recovered patients.

The Health Department has so far tested 3.84 lakh samples of which 3.43 lakh returned negative.

Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi said after a daily review meeting that the Relief and Rehabilitation Secretary had been tasked with evolving a clear roadmap for implementing the recommendations of the ICMR in a situation of declining COVID-19 cases.

ICMR recommendations

The ICMR had recommended for dispensing with the practice of retaining COVID-19 positive patients in home isolation as the caseloads had waned and to place all patients in institutional care.

A press note from T. Arun, District Collector said there were adequate reserve beds to tackle any surge. The occupancy in COVID-19 beds was 152 against 5,082 vacant beds, ICU beds/ventilators was 15 against 123 available and oxygenated beds was 62 against 919 unutilised beds.