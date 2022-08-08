COVID-19 cases drop in U.T.

August 08, 2022 10:54 IST

It reports 59 cases against 85 recoveries

The Union Territory recorded 59 cases of COVID-19 against 85 recoveries on Sunday.

Puducherry recorded 43 of the fresh cases, which were detected from 1,154 tests, followed by Karaikal (9) and Yanam (7). No fresh case was reported in Mahe.

The test positivity rate was 5.11%, the case fatality rate 1.15% and the recovery rate 98.45%.

The overall tally is 1,967 deaths, 701 active cases (nine patients at hospital and 692 cases in home isolation), a total of 1,71,628 cases and 1,68,960 patients recovered.

Of an estimated 23.58 lakh tests conducted so far, over 19.95 lakh have returned negative.

In the last 24 hours, 10,791 persons took the vaccine. The Union Territory has so far administered 18,96,917 doses.