COVID-19 cases cross 100-mark again after 12 days

While no death due to COVID-19 was reported in the last 24 hours ending Tuesday 10 a.m. in the Union Territory, new cases crossed the 100-mark for the first time after a gap of 12 days.

The Union Territory has reported 115 cases from 5,402 tests. The last time, cases crossed 100, was on August 19. Of the total new admissions, Puducherry region registered 57 cases, Karaikal 37, Mahe 16 and Yanam 5.

The Union Territory has now 715 active cases, including 557 under home isolation. The overall tally is 1,812 deaths, 715 active cases, a total of 1,23,572 and 1,21,045 persons treated and discharged.

Meanwhile, the Education Department is all geared up to re-open schools, starting from Class 9. The department had directed the schools to follow social distancing norms and other COVID-19 appropriate behaviour pattern. The school authorities during the last two days, cleaned up the school premises and re-arranged classrooms. Disinfectants were sprayed in the schools, said an official in the Education Department.

On the demand made by some of the legislators in the Assembly to extend the re-opening date, the official said the government would closely monitor the COVID-19 situation and accordingly take decisions.