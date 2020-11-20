COVID-19 cases continue to dip

69 persons tested positive on Thursday while 102 got discharged

The number of active COVID-19 cases continued to decline in the Union Territory with 69 new infections reported on Thursday against 102 patients getting discharged on recovery.

The Union Territory recorded one more death taking the toll to 609. A 61-year old man from Muthialpet with co-morbidities of diabetes, hypertension and kidney ailment died at Jipmer.

The cumulative toll in Puducherry stands at 499 followed by Karaikal (59), Yanam (44) and Mahe (seven).

As of Thursday, Puducherry had 670 active cases — 249 in hospital and 421 in home isolation. The overall tally is 36,533 cases and 35,253 patients recovered.

Of the new cases, Puducherry region accounted for 32 cases, Mahe 24, Karaikal 11 and Yanam two.

The test positivity rate was 1.90%, case fatality rate 1.67% and recovery rate 96.50%.

With 3,620 tests conducted on Thursday, the tally of tests conducted to date aggregated 3,70,307. Of this, 3.29 lakh samples returned negative results.

Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao told newsmen that the U.T.’s testing apparatus has been able to cover approximately 25% of the population.

“Among patients in institutional care, there are 106 patients in Jipmer and 105 in IGMCRI. We have withdrawn COVID-19 patients from the dental college and private hospitals,” he said.

Noting that the COVID-19 cases had fallen below 100 cases over the past several days, the Minister urged the public to maintain safety to sustain the downward trend.