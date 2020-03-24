COVID-19: Case to be registered against those violating lockdown, says Puducherry Chief Minister

Expressing anguish at people not taking lockdown seriously, Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy on Tuesday said the response of people has prompted the government to direct the police to register cases against those violating the prohibitory orders under relevant provisions of the Epidemic Act, 1897 and Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Briefing reporters after holding a meeting with Members of Parliament, MLAs and senior officials, the Chief Minister said he had directed the police to take stern action against those violating the order. “Cases will be registered against violators under the the provisions of the Epidemic and Disaster Management Acts. The guilty could invite punishment of up to one-year imprisonment,” he said.

The lockdown was announced as a precautionary measure to stem any outbreak of the novel coronavirus. People should understand that the only “medicine,” available for coronavirus was social distancing, the Chief Minister said.

“Today morning, we saw people coming out in two-wheelers from rural areas. We got reports of people entering into arguments with the police. I appeal to the public to obey the orders and allow the police to implement the lockdown,” the Chief Minister said.

The police will allow only medical shops, grocery stores, milk parlours and vegetable markets to function. The government has instructed the police to close down all other business establishments, including tea shops till March 31, he said.

The government has also decided to create isolation wards at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute, he said. Before the meeting, the Chief Minister and Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao inspected the Government General Hospital to review their preparedness.

Members of Parliament V. Vaithilingam, Minister for Public Works A. Namassivayam, Minister for Revenue M.O.H.F Shahjahan, Minister for Social Welfare M. Kandasamy, MLAs belonging to Congress, DMK, AIADMK and three nominated legislators belonging to BJP attended the meeting.