COVID-19 case count in Puducherry crosses the 36,000 mark

PUDUCHERRY

11 November 2020 01:12 IST

As many as 113 patients were discharged, taking total recoveries to 34,325

The overall COVID-19 case tally touched the 36,000 mark on Tuesday with the detection of 102 new cases across the UT while two more deaths raised the toll to 604.

A 67-year-old woman died in Puducherry while the virus claimed the life of a 75-year-old women in Karaikal. The toll in Puducherry is 496 followed by Karaikal (57), Yanam (44) and Mahe (seven).

The new cases were identified during the testing of 3,721 samples in the last 24 hours. In all, 113 patients were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 34,325.

Puducherry region accounted for 57 fresh cases followed by Mahe (33), Karaikal (10) and Yanam (two).

The test positivity rate is 2.7%, case fatality rate 1.68% and recovery rate 95.35%.

The U.T. currently has 1,071 active cases — 343 in hospitals and 728 in home isolation. Of the 3.44 lakh samples tested so far, 3.02 lakh returned negative results. Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao appealed to the public to adhere to COVID-19 safety principles while celebrating Diwali.

“The next few days are crucial for keeping the spread of coronavirus in check,” he said. He launched an awareness campaign on safety measures to prevent COVID-19 in the festival season at the Beach.

As many as 32 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Cuddalore district on Tuesday.

Cuddalore tally

With this, the total number of cases in the district touched 23,609.

The Health Department said 188 patients were under care at different treatment centres.

With 14 persons getting discharged on Tuesday, the number of recoveries touched 23,100. The district reported one more death, taking the official toll to 273.

Villupuram district reported 35 fresh cases, taking the total to 14,157. The district did not report any death due to the disease on Tuesday.

In Kallakurichi district, 15 persons tested positive. The total number of confirmed cases stood at 10,441.