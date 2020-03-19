COVID-19: 12 people under observation in Mahe

After the first COVID- 19 case was reported in the Union Territory, the Health Department has identified 12 people who were in primary contact with the patient in the enclave of Mahe.

The condition of the 68-year-old woman who tested positive for novel coronavirus is reported to be stable. She is being treated at the Mahe Government Hospital by a team of doctors. Her daughter-in-law, who was in close contact, has been kept under observation in the GH, Director of Health and Family Welfare Services S. Mohan Kumar told The Hindu.

“Apart from the daughter-in-law, 12 others have been quarantined in various places at Mahe. Otherwise, there are no fresh cases in the UT,” he said.

The woman tested positive after her return from Umrah in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on March 13.

Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy and Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao visited Mahe on Thursday to assess the preparedness to combat novel coronavirus. He told reporters at Mahe that the government had allotted ₹1 crore to the Mahe administration to procure ventilators, personal protection equipment for doctors and paramedical staff and essential medicines.

Mr. Narayanasamy said he had written to his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan to advice authorities at Calicut and Kannur airports to inform the Mahe Regional Administration about any arrivals from foreign countries.

District Collector T. Arun on Monday issued an order directing all departments to avoid routine meetings/gatherings unless they were related to the maintenance of essential services such as COVID-19 prevention measures and law and order issues.

Mr. Arun also issued an order on Wednesday declaring no holidays to Medical Colleges, Dental Colleges, Nursing Colleges, Physiotherapy and other Paramedical Institutions within Puducherry region.

The order has been issued as part of measures to deal with the outbreak in the country, the order said.

“The services of all students (undergraduates and post-graduates) and the faculty of these medical institutions would be drafted for strengthening the healthcare delivery system, awareness programmes, screening and testing,” the order said.

The Director of Health and Family Services would work out a roster/strategy to depute the available manpower and resources of these institutions at suitable/required locations immediately, the order said.