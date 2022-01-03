Puducherry

Courts to hold hearings in virtual mode

Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY 03 January 2022 23:17 IST
Updated: 03 January 2022 23:17 IST

All courts in Puducherry will hear cases in virtual mode on directions of the Madras High Court in the wake of a spike in COVID-19 cases and the spread of the Omicron variant. In a note to the Puducherry Bar Association, Principal District Munsif G. Christian informed that all district Munsif courts would switch to virtual mode until further notice.

