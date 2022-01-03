All courts in Puducherry will hear cases in virtual mode on directions of the Madras High Court in the wake of a spike in COVID-19 cases and the spread of the Omicron variant. In a note to the Puducherry Bar Association, Principal District Munsif G. Christian informed that all district Munsif courts would switch to virtual mode until further notice.
Courts to hold hearings in virtual mode
Special Correspondent
PUDUCHERRY,
January 03, 2022 23:17 IST
Special Correspondent
PUDUCHERRY,
January 03, 2022 23:17 IST
