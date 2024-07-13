GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Courts should gain trust of common people, says L-G

Published - July 13, 2024 11:40 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court R. Mahadevan inaugurating new courts in the presence of Lieutenant-Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy, in Puducherry on Saturday.

Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry C.P. Radhakrishnan on Saturday said delay in rendering justice would create mistrust among public in the judicial system of the country.

Speaking at the inaugural of new courts in the cadre of civil judges at the Integrated Court Complex here, the Lt Governor said providing speedy justice was essential to gain the trust of common people in the judiciary.

“Sometimes people are tempted to approach kangaroo courts. Such situations could be avoided if cases are disposed faster and justice provided to aggrieved citizens. Justice delayed is justice denied,” Mr. Radhakrishnan said.

He also urged the courts to work as the protector of individual freedom.

In his inaugural address acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court and Judge-designated, Supreme Court, R. Mahadevan said the need of the hour was to approach cases with a spirit of humanism. There should not be any delay in providing justice to common people, he added.

The judicial system should work towards ensuring that the society was free of criminals. All efforts should be made to reduce crimes in the society, the judge said.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy in his address assured all assistance for the development of court complex. “If there is a need for expansion of the Integrated Court Complex, the government was willing to render assistance in further development of the complex. The various demands of Puducherry Bar Council would be considered in a positive manner,” he said.

Speaker R. Selvam, Judge, High Court of Madras (portfolio judge of Puducherry), Justice D. Krishnakumar, Judge, High Court of Madras (portfolio judge of Puducherry) Justice C. Saravanan, and Chief Secretary Sharat Chauhan were among those present.

