Court issues witness warrant to govt. official

The Fast Track Mahila Court here has issued a witness warrant to a government official for failing to appear for a hearing in a dowry death case.

Principal District Judge G. Mahizhenthi, who holds full additional charge of Mahila Court, issued the witness warrant to Kasi, joint director of Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare, Chepauk, Chennai. Mr. Kasi had conducted an inquiry into the death of a woman within two months of marriage when he was the Revenue Divisional Officer, Tiruvannamalai.

Gouri, was married to Gopal on January 23, 2013. She had reportedly faced dowry harassment. On March 4, 2013, her husband informed her brother that she had committed suicide at their house in Athipattu.