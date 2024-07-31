ADVERTISEMENT

US-based institute sets up centre in city, offers courses on AI, cyber security

Updated - July 31, 2024 08:30 pm IST

Published - July 31, 2024 08:27 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Boston Institute of Analytics (BIA), headquartered in the US, has opened a centre in the city to offer a range of courses such as Artificial Intelligence, cyber security and full stack web development.

Public Works Minister K. Lakshminarayanan, while inaugurating the BIA School of Tech and AI, which is set up as a joint venture with city-based company IntelliPond, said such a centre represented a vital resource for the community, offering education that aligns with the emerging demands of the job market.

According to a press note, the institution will offer a hybrid learning platform supported by a team of instructors from the industry, while the courses are designed to meet the needs of diverse learners, including working professionals looking to upskill or change career.

