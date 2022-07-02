Couple in Puducherry sentenced to life imprisonment
Murugavel and Anandhi murdered a couple in 2012
Puducherry Third Additional Judge M. Elavarasan has sentenced a couple to life imprisonment in a double murder case.
The judge found Murugavel and his wife Anandhi, of Dharmapuri, guilty of murdering a couple in 2012. They assaulted the victims and burnt the bodies with kerosene. Investigation revealed that a property dispute was behind the murder. The Mettupalayam police investigated the case.
