Couple in Puducherry sentenced to life imprisonment

Murugavel and Anandhi murdered a couple in 2012

Puducherry Third Additional Judge M. Elavarasan has sentenced a couple to life imprisonment in a double murder case.

The judge found Murugavel and his wife Anandhi, of Dharmapuri, guilty of murdering a couple in 2012. They assaulted the victims and burnt the bodies with kerosene. Investigation revealed that a property dispute was behind the murder. The Mettupalayam police investigated the case.