Country better prepared to tackle COVID-19 threat, says vaccine maker

We are touching the end point in terms of vaccination. So, we should not be too concerned about reporting of new cases: Suchitra K. Ella

People should not be too concerned about the reporting of new COVID-19 cases as the country was better prepared to tackle any threat due to progress in vaccination, said Suchitra K. Ella, co-founder and Joint Managing Director of Bharat Biotech International Limited.

“We are touching the end point in terms of vaccination. So, we should not be too concerned about reporting of new cases. But at the same time we have to be cautious by following all protocols. People should also take the booster dose as it gives enhanced protection from the virus, said Ms. Ella, whose company Bharat Biotech manufactures Covaxin.

The country was well prepared to deal with exigencies due to preparedness and vaccination drives, she said. “This time during the pandemic, we were not dependent on other countries for vaccinating our citizens. In fact, we are supplying 65% of the vaccines to the global community,” she said.

Asked about the efficacy of the vaccines to the new strains of COVID-19, she said “obviously when the mutants become more stronger, the companies will look into it as per the guidelines of the World Health Organisation.”

Ms. Ella, who is also the Chairperson of CII, Southern Region, said the pandemic has also given new business opportunities. The Make in India initiative had started yielding results with several global industrial houses setting up units in the country, she said .“Our country is also finding new markets. In another two years, we should be becoming a developed nation,” she said.

The CII was co-ordinating with the territorial administration in developing industrial activity. The meetings with the Lt. Governor and Chief Minister was very promising, she noted.