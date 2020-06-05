Counters for cancellation of train tickets to open on Monday

Passenger counters for cancellation of train tickets will open on Monday.

According to a press note from Southern Railway, Tiruchi Division, the railway is arranging full refund for ticket fares in a staggered manner for trains cancelled between March 22 and June 30 on account of COVID-19 regulations.

Apart from the refund of ticket fares being granted online at www.irctc.co.in for all tickets on the website, for counter tickets, 100% refund will be made available for all the cancelled trains (after March 22) upto 180 days from the date of journey to obviate the need to rush to the counters for cancellations, a press note said.

The refund for journey dates between March 23 to April 14 will be from June 8, between April 15 and April 30 from June 11, between May 1 and 15 from June 16, between May 16 and 31 from June 21 and between June 1 and 30 from June 26.

Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters are being opened in Puducherry from June 8 in addition to Karaikal, Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur Jn, Vriddhachalam Jn, Thiruvannamalai, Chidambaram, Tiruppadirippuliyar and Srirangam.

The working hours will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Southern Railway has sought strict enforcement of precautions at the counters. Social distancing norms should be ensured in queues and between queues. No person will be allowed at the PRS counters without wearing masks. The staff are instructed to wear gloves and masks and frequent use of sanitisers while handling cash. The counters will also be sanitised frequently, the press note said.